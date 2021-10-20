The Jefferson Woman’s Club October meeting opened with Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell reading and presenting a proclamation honoring the Woman’s Club for service to the community as the club begins its 110th year in existence.
The club was officially organized in a ceremony at the Jackson County Courthouse on October 12, 1912, by then Mayor J. S. Ayers and Athenian Mrs. H. C. White, State President of the Women’s Clubs.
In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, President Cindy Crane shared the following statistics with members: One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in her lifetime; every 13 minutes a woman dies of breast cancer; and as of 2019, there were an estimated 3.8 million individuals living with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. The risk of breast cancer in both women and men varies by age and race/ethnicity. The Woman’s Club has member survivors of breast cancer, and these women were recognized.
Speaker, Gabby Dukes, Assistant Director of Northeast Georgia Cancer Foundation, gave an update on how the organization has fared during the pandemic. Despite being unable to have the two annual fund raisers in both 2020 and 2021, the Foundation provided financial assistance to cancer patients while they were being treated, and has served 48 Jackson County patients in 2021.
The Foundation serves 25 counties in Northeast Georgia, providing assistance to eligible adult patients afflicted with various types of cancer. Such assistance not only provides financial relief, but also alleviates patients’ emotional stress while receiving treatment. The Foundation is supported by individual donations, grants, endowments, and corporate sponsorships. Charitable donations are welcomed and can be made to the Foundation. (www.cfnega.org; 706-353-4354).
The Jefferson Woman’s Club supported the organization by members donating items for “care bags” for distribution to cancer patients receiving treatment. Items included snacks, lotion, lip balm, hand sanitizer, bottled water, journals, puzzle books, note pads, pens and pencils. More than 50 bags were assembled following the club meeting, and included an encouraging note tied to each bag.
Members learned that the “Little Libraries” project was nearing completion. These free libraries will be placed in the city parks upon completion of artwork on the newsstands and pouring of concrete pads for installation. This project furthers the club goal of encouraging reading by distribution of books in easily accessible locations.
In further business, members voted for two new nominees to become members and learned that at the November meeting female veterans will be honored for their military service. In addition to 24 members, three guests attended the October Woman’s Club meeting.
