For the first time ever in its history, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will be holding its annual conventions on a virtual platform hosted on its website, jw.org.
For the past five years, the Jehovah's Witnesses have gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center.
"However, we are canceling our gatherings this year out of concern for the health and safety of our local communities," leaders state. "A feature of our conventions that has always been a highlight is the baptism. This weekend, the baptism will be streamed live to families and friends."
The theme of the 2020 convention is “Always Rejoice."
