Jefferson Elementary School collected over 2,000 cans of food for the First Baptist Church of Jefferson’s Food Pantry.
From Nov. 11, 2018, through Oct. 31,2019, the food pantry served 6,643 people, which included 1,738 families.
Families with children totaled 978. Those under 18 served included 2,167. People over 65 served were 686. New families served totaled 795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.