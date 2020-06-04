Jefferson Elementary School is taking registration for 2020-2021 school year.
These instructions apply to new in-district students and new out-of-district applicants:
•Complete online registration and upload your documents.
•Make an appointment for a screening (kindergarten round-up or first and second grade summer registration).
Visit the website, jes.jeffcityschools.org, for registration links and full registration details.
