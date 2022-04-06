Jefferson High School had three students named finalists for The Georgia Governor's Honors Program (GHP).
Jefferson High School had five semi-finalists, Abigail Foreman, David Heard, Gabrielle Theberge, Hannah Parker, and Katherine Fogle, and three finalists, Hannah Parker, David Heard, and Gabrielle Theberge.
This program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. It is designed to provide students with the academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. Over 3,200 students were nominated to the state-level competition, and nearly 1,400 of them participated in this year's state interview/audition process.
