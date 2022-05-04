For the second year in a row, Jefferson High School has earned national recognition as one of the 2022 Best High Schools in a U.S. News report. Ranked 40th in the state of Georgia, Jefferson High School earned its spot in the national rankings with an overall score of 89.57 out of 100.
According to the U.S. News report, “schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.” Other contributing accolades to the national ranking include a 40 percent participation rate in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, an 80 percent reading proficiency, a graduation rate of 99%, as well as a 22 percent minority enrollment rate.
Jefferson High School Principal Rob McFerrin said, “We at JHS are proud of the U.S. News ‘Best High School’ national and state status. This designation is a recognition to all of our stakeholders, including our parents, students, faculty, central office, and board members. We are grateful for this accomplishment, and we look forward to improving to become even better in the years to come.”
