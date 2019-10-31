Jefferson High School will be presenting its 18th annual Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, November 11, at 9:30 a.m. in the Jefferson High School Arena. The program will be a school-wide assembly. There will be a reception in the Dragon Seminar Room in the Arena following the program for all Veteran’s and their families.
“We are inviting all Veterans to join us. There will be representatives from all branches of the Armed Forces to help us honor those who have served our country and defended our freedoms. Special seating and parking will be available for all Veterans, spouses and their families,” says Linda Lockett, school secretary.
Contact Linda Lockett at Jefferson High School at 706-367-2881 prior to November 11 to confirm attendance.
“We look forward to honoring all of our Veterans in Jackson County,” said Lockett.
