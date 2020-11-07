Jefferson Middle School Principal Melanie Sigler and Assistant Principal Adria Whitworth were honored at the 2020 Georgia Association of Middle School Principals Awards for their outstanding leadership.
Mrs. Sigler was awarded The Dr. John Lounsbury Award. This award, given at the discretion of the GAMSP Board of Directors, recognizes individuals who have supported Georgia Middle Schools and the middle school movement in Georgia through his/her professional efforts.
Mrs. Whitworth was awarded The Hal Beaver Georgia Outstanding Assistant Principal Award. This award is presented to APs in Georgia who have demonstrated strong leadership in guiding his/her school as an effective middle school (as defined by state and national standards).
