Joe Ruttar, the Senior Vice Commander for Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 Jefferson, will become the new Commander of the Post effective July 1.
Ruttar will replace Gene Bennett who served as the Post 56 Commander for the past seven years.
Ruttar resides in Commerce with his wife Valerie who serves as a Post Junior Vice Commander. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Mr. Ruttar is a graduate of The United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign. He served on the nuclear powered guided missile cruiser USS Virginia CGN-38 stationed in Norfolk Va. He left the Navy as a full Lieutenant. He worked 34 years in the commercial nuclear power industry as a Shift Manager, Operations Manager and Assistant Plant Plant Manager at nuclear power plant sites in Connecticut, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Commander Ruttar stated that he is looking forward to continuing the mission of the American Legion and Post 56, taking care of veterans and their families, mentoring America’s youth, supporting the communities and promoting patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.