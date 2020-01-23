The public is invited to drop in for an opening reception on Friday, January 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to view the new exhibit wall “Journey Through Jefferson.”
This exhibition brings together historic photos from the archives of Main Street Jefferson, Jackson County Historical Society and long-time resident, Bob Freeman. The exhibit depicts the past and present of downtown Jefferson and includes prints and artifacts which will welcome visitors to the museum.
The permanent exhibit is free and open to the public during regular museum operating hours. No museum admission required as the exhibit wall is located in the entry building adjacent to the Museum gift shop. For further information, contact the museum at 706-367-5307. Museum operating hours, Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
