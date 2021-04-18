The Jackson Trail Christian School FFA recently competed in the State FFA Quiz competition held March 30 and 31.
Clay Lawrence, a sixth grade FFA member from Hoschton, secured the chance to compete for the state title in the fall of 2020 by placing second in the Area FFA Quiz preliminaries. After months of preparation, he was named one of the top three out of 12 finalists that made it to the championship.
On the second day of state competition during the final round of oral questions, Lawrence secured the title as the state first runner up. He will be recognized at the State FFA Convention April 24 in Macon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.