Heat is not the only thing the month of June brings us. For gardeners, this month delivers a bountiful harvest of produce such as blueberries, cucumbers and peppers.
After eating “high on the hog,” it is important to get busy in the garden to take care of the chores the hot weather brings in.
To keep the bright colors alive in your garden, cut off the spent blooms of annual flowers and prune your flowering shrubs.
A great way to conserve water and keep weeds down in the summer is to mulch and weed your garden. By keeping an eye on weeds in June, your garden will have more success in the fall.
Pests like insects, funguses and diseases will likely appear with warmer temperatures and need to be dealt with quickly. One step to combat these problems is to quickly remove fallen debris and keep rows and beds clean.
June is also an ideal time to stake your floppy plants and vines to protect and strengthen them.
