The City of Nicholson and the Nicholson Public Library welcomed Karen Hutchinson as the new library trustee on the Jackson County Board of Library Trustees.
"Thank you to Frances Kwiatkowski for serving on the board as our previous trustee," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states.
HOURS EXTENDED
In other library news, the hours will be extended on Thursdays and Fridays starting in the new year. The library will be open on Thursdays until 6 p.m. and Fridays until 5 p.m.
HARRY POTTER SHOW
A Harry Potter program will be presented on Feb. 22.
O'Keeffe states, "Grab your wand and begin your adventure on February 22nd from 3 to 5 p.m. as we celebrate 25 years of magic with Harry Potter. Mark Braught, the illustrator of merchandise for the first Harry Potter movie, will be here. Children of all ages will enjoy activities, crafts and trivia from our magical hero and his friends. Dress up is encouraged but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facilit with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has mobile hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
Nicholson City Hall and the the Nicholson Public Library will be closed on Friday, December 31. The library will also be closed on Saturday, January 1.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.