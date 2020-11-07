The local charity, Kares 4 Kids, in partnership with Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, recently donated over 1,200 board books to Piedmont Regional Library System’s 10 library locations, of which the Jefferson Public Library.
Marci Fair of Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, and founder of Kares 4 Kids, has a mission to positively impact children today and strengthen their communities for tomorrow.
"The Jefferson Public Library received 120 board books which we believe will spark curiosity and a love for reading," leaders state."Thank you Kares 4 Kids."
STUFF THE TURKEY
Stuff the Turkey is going on now at the library for ages 18 and up.
"Come in, fill out a card with what you are thankful for and stuff it in the turkey," Elizabeth Jones states. "You will be entered into a drawing for some awesome prizes."
Library leaders also state, "From our family to yours, take home one of the Staff Picks: Recipes Edition! It’s filled scrumptious, mouthwatering, family favorite Thanksgiving recipes."
The library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in.
The library offers printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books available at the library are: Rebecca Fleet’s “The Second Wife,” Joanne Fluke’s “Christmas Cupcake Murder,” Tana French’s “The Searcher,” John Grisham’s “A Time for Mercy,” Elin Hilderbrand’s “Troubles in Paradise,” Alice Hoffman’s “Magic Lessons,” Craig Johnson’s “Next to Last Stand," Dean Koontz’s “Elsewhere," Gilly MacMillan’s “To Tell the Truth," Gregory Maguire’s “A Wild Winter Swan," Fern Michaels’ “The Brightest Star," E. G. Scott’s “In Case of Emergency" and Patrick Taylor’s “An Irish Country Welcome."
