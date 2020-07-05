2017 Jefferson High School graduate, Will Kellum, has been selected as Georgia’s candidate on the national level as the American Star in Agribusiness. He will interview in the coming months in hopes of being named winner.
In 2018, Will and his lawn care business, Mason and Kellum Lawn Services, were named the national winner in the proficiency area of Landscape Management. Will co-owns Mason and Kellum Lawn Services with another 2017 JHS graduate, Alex Mason.
"As a young adult, Will is a wonderful example of what FFA and agriculture education can do for someone," Joy Holmes, JHS communication specialist states.
Kellum will also receive the American FFA Degree this Fall.
