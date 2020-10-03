Kidsercise and Baby and Me have resumed at the Commerce Public Library. Both story times are currently meeting in the library's Memorial Garden. Social distancing is required and masks are encouraged.
KOREAN CULTURE
Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., the library will be resuming the Korean Culture programs for families. The week's topic will be food, specifically the Kim's BBQ menu. Staff member Tami McClung encourages patrons to, "join the library for a tour of the menu and stretching your cultural curiosity." There will also be snacks to sample.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
On Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m., patrons are welcome to bring a sack lunch and lounge chair for the reintroduction of the Adult Book Club.
"All are welcome to this social book discussion as participants simply talk about what they have been reading the last several months," advises moderator Catherine Harriis. "Next month's book selection will be announced as well."
STORY WALK
Now available inside the children's library is a story walk with "The Little Old Lady Who Wasn't Afraid of Anything" by Linda Williams. Children can enjoy reading this no touch story anytime during the library's open hours. When finished they will receive a copy of their own scarecrow to cut, color and glue while retelling this classic story at home. For everyone's safety, masks and social distancing are strongly recommended while inside the library.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include two new Christmas stories: Fern Michaels' "The Brightest Star" and Joanne Fluke's "Christmas Cupcake Murder." Other new fiction ready for check-out include: Heather Graham's "Dreaming Death," Elin Hilderbrand's "Troubles in Paradise," Jim Butcher's "Battle Ground," Dean Koontz' "Elsewhere" and James Rollins' "Unrestricted Access." This last novel has both new and classic short stories by Rollins.
"His Very Best - Jimmy Carter, A Life" by Jonathan Alter is new in nonfiction. Also now available are two books that may be of special interest to bicycling enthusiasts. They are written and signed by author Jerry Dusterhoff. "Bicycle Journeys with Jerry" recounts his experiences from Vermont to the Pyrenees, including a chapter on the Tour de Georgia. "Gotta Go!" gives Dusterhoff's advice about "cycling vacations in fantastic locations."
PROGRAMS
Programs in the Library Memorial Garden coming up include the following:
•Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
•Thursday, 11:00 a.m., Korean Culture for Families
•Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
•Fridays, 1 p.m., Adult Book Club in the Garden
