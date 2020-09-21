Kidsercise has resumed at the Commerce Public Library with special regulations in place to keep everyone safe.
"Ms. Catherine" will be meeting parents and kids in the Memorial Garden at the usual time (weather permitting), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Also, the library will be hosting a Touch a Truck Parade event with a special reading by Ms. Catherine on October 6. Check out the Commerce Mainstreet and Library Facebook pages for upcoming details.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Adult book club will resume Friday, October 17, at 1 p.m. with a new temporary name: Book Club in the Garden. The club will be discussing books they have read during Covid and decide on the next book the club will be reading together. Patrons are invited to bring a lawn chair and sack lunch. Masks are encouraged but not required, but social distancing will be enforced for all library in-person events.
Check out the library's Facebook page for book readings, costume tutorials, pumpkin crafts and more coming up in the next few weeks. There will also be special make & take crafts to pick up at the library.
Patrons who are using RBdigital for downloads of ebooks and audio books should now have received a notice that changes are imminent. RBdigital and Overdrive have merged their companies so patrons will soon need to download the free Libby app. This will allow Commerce patrons to access the offerings from both companies.
"The plan is for this to begin on Oct. 1, but stay tuned for more information," says library manager Angel Abounader. "Wish lists and history won't automatically transfer to the Libby app, but there are methods to save and transfer if necessary. It will be necessary for patrons to place holds with Libby as soon as the transfer is completed, however. Magazines will remain on the RBdigital site for the time being, as well."
Kelli McDaniel, Assistant Direction of Piedmont Regional, has announced that the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program is now available online with the Beanstack system the region first began using last summer. The Commerce Library has supported the 1,000 Books program for many years and patrons are welcome to continue with that system or switch to Beanstack online.
"The most important thing" says Carolyn Cook, the baby program coordinator, "is for parents to be reading to children every day. Once children complete the program they will have their picture taken with their reading certificate and be awarded additional prizes."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Wilbur A. Smith's "Call of the Raven," Jude Deveraux's "Chance of a Lifetime," Craig Johnson's "Next to Last Stand," Vince Flynm's "Total Power", Zoe Fishman's "Invisible As Air," Lynne Hugo's "The Book of CarolSue," Beatriz William's "Her Last Flight," Sharon Sala,'s "Once in a Blue Moon" and Patty Dann's "The Wright Sister." Hugo's book is reviewed as "a tender hymn of hope and rebirth."
New nonfiction books include: "Good Company" by Arthur M. Blank, "Coming Full Circle from Jim Crow to Journalism" by Wanda Lloyd, "Furious Hours - Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep, "Searching for Family and Traditions at the French Table" by Carole Bumpus, and "The Rescuer - One Firefighter's Story of Courage, Darkness, and the Relentless Love That Saved Him" by Sason Sautel. "Blank, the founder of Home-Depot," shares his vision for values-based businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.