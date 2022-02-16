Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be a “Knit n Stitch” group held for any knitters and crocheters at the Harold Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
The group will meet at the library annex. This new group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend.
"Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states.
Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
PLANNING PROCESS
As part of the Piedmont Regional Library System’s strategic planning process, leaders are asking the public what they think about library services.
O'Keeffe said, "The Piedmont Regional Library System is dedicated to providing services and programs that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. In order to better serve you, we need the community’s input to design future services and programs. Head to https://bit.ly/3FRwgxi to take a short survey and be entered into a prize drawing. Your response is confidential."
PROGRAMS
The Nicholson Public Library will celebrate “25 Magical Years of Harry Potter” with a program on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia," O'Keeffe said. "Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 P.M. Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at the circulation desk.
STORY TIME
Ms. Irma, each month on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library’s Facebook page, presents Spanish Story time.
NEW BOOKS AND DVDs
Hot new reads for children: "Just Harriet," "Mixed Me," "Investigators: Ants in our Pants," "I Love You More Than, Hilo & Gina and the Big Secret," "My Body Belongs to Me," "Apple Grumble," "Bad Apple" and "Mouse Seasons."
New DVDs include: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "King Richard," "Annie Live" and "Hating Game."
PASSPORTS AND SERVICES
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS AND LOCATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
The library will be closed for a Regional Staff Meeting on Saturday, February 26.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
