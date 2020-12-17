SK Battery America donated $30,000 to the Commerce Public Library.
"This generous donation will not only benefit the Commerce community but will support library patrons all over the state, as these materials will be available to other Pines libraries for borrowing," states library manager Angel Abounader. "The Commerce Public Library is happy to announce that an extensive Korean book and media collection will be created with the help of these funds. These materials will celebrate Korean culture, authors, and illustrators and will feature material for all ages: children's picture books, travel, history, food, popular fiction, language materials and more."
FOOD BANK DONATIONS
Dec. 18 will be the last day to donate food or pocket change to help the local food bank. Clarie Gaus will once again match the change that is donated on this day. It will also be the day a drawing will be held for the gift basket donated by Ingles.
FACEBOOK READING
Be sure to watch the Commerce Library's Facebook page for a reading of "Twas The Night Before Christmas" by staff member Carolyn Cook, as well as a craft demonstration of a Christmas ornament that appears quilted by staff member Xiaohong Hart.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
There will be a children's Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Children's Librarian Catherine Harris plans to have a Christmas puppet show. There will also be stories, a treat bag, fingerplays, a take and make, as well as bells for Christmas songs with help from staff members Carolyn Cook and Tami McClung. It's also possible there will be a visit from a tiny "reindeer." Social distancing will be encouraged and the songs with bells will be used outside in the garden.
The Commerce Library will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Thursday, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26. The book drop will be closed during these closed days in order to facilitate the necessary quarantine days for circulating items.
"There are still no overdue charges during this pandemic, so please bring your books in after the library reopens on Monday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.," Abounader states.
