A Korean Culture Program focusing on the Temples Of South Korea is planned for March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library.
This program is for all ages. Email aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
Also at the library, the Book Vine continues to meet the third Friday of each month at 1 p.m. in the library's Memorial Garden, weather permitting. The book selection this month is "Devotion" by Mary Oliver. Copies are available at the front desk.
PLANT SWAP
The Friends of the Library's Plant Swap will be held in the Library's Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon with a rain date of Saturday April 10. Leading up to this annual Plant Swap there will also be a plant raffle. Patrons interested in taking part should begin gathering plants, cuttings and seedlings to begin the Spring planting season.
Many local gardens are full of Southern pass-along plants that were acquired at this event. Plants such as American ferns, spiderwort, lenten rose, daylilies, pachysandra and much more are frequently to be found.
MUSEUM PASS AVALABLE
After a long closure due to COVID-19, the Michael C. Carlos Museum is now open to the public. Library patrons can once again check out the museum pass at their local library. The pass admits four and on-line reservations must be made in advance. Go to https://carlos.emory.edu/welcome-back for more information.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: J.A. Jance's "Missing and Endangered," Charles Todd's "A Fatal Lie," Katie Sise's "Open House," Diane les Becquets, "Breaking Wild," Christopher Paolini's "To Sleep in a Sea of Stars," Daniel Pyne's "Water Memory," L. Annette Binder's "The Vanishing Sky" and two by L.C. Shaw, "The Network" and "The Silent Conspiracy."
Shaw's and Pine's novels are thrillers, while "The Vanishing Sky" is about a German family during WWII. "Breaking Wild" is a debut novel, but Paolini's new science fiction/fantasy novel is by the author of the popular Eragon series.
New in nonfiction is Ann Rule's "The Stranger Beside Me: The Shocking True Story of Serial Killer Ted Bundy." Another new nonfiction is Charles Martin's "They Turned the World Upside Down: A Storyteller's Journey with Those Who Dared to Follow Jesus."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m in Memorial Garden.
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Garden.
St. Patrick's Day Story Walk and Take & Make.
