There will be a Korean Culture Program focusing on the Temples Of South Korea on Tuesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library. This program is for all ages. Email aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
The Book Vine will meet Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. in the library's Memorial Garden. The book selection this month is "Devotion," a collection of poetry by Pulitzer Prize winner Mary Oliver. Be sure to pick up your copy at the front desk, library manager Angel Abounader states.
SPRING BREAK PLANS
Spring Break is around the corner for Commerce City School and there are several programs planned at the library during that time.
"Ms. Catherine will be hosting a Spring Storytime in the Memorial Garden for ages 4-10 on March 30 at 11 a.m." Abounader states. "Then, on April 6, there will be a second Spring Storytime for Jackson County School children. There will be stories, songs and a take home craft."
PLANT SWAP
The Friends of the Library's Plant Swap will be held in the Library's Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon with a rain date of Saturday, April 10. Leading up to this annual Plant Swap there will also be a plant raffle. Patrons interested in taking part should begin gathering seeds, plants, cuttings and seedlings to begin the Spring planting season. For patrons who are interested in attending but do not have something to swap, the Friends welcome attendees to pick up a donated item in exchange for a small donation.
BOOK DONATION
Abounader thanks the Commerce FFA for their recent donation of new children's books. Mr. Davis' class chose several board, picture and chapter books to donate to the children's collection including: Thirty-five DVD's have been added to the Commerce library's video collection in the last two weeks. These range from "Princess Diaries" to "Gotti" and three seasons of "Yellowstone."
For patrons interested in creative activities during this pandemic these two new nonfiction might be helpful: Martina Flor's "Golden Secrets of Lettering: from First Sketch to Final Artwork" and Mary Cannizzaro's "Beyond the Tee: Innovative T-Shirt Quilts."
Two other new nonfiction are Mike Hayes' "Never Enough: A Navy Seal Commander on Living a Life of Excellence, Agility and Meaning" and Roman Dial's "The Adventurer's Son: A Memoir." This last is described as "an instant classic of outdoor literature" and describes the author's effort to discover what happened when his son disappeared in the jungles of Costa Rica.
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Tuesday, Spring Story time 11 a.m.
•Tuesday, Korean Culture Zoom 4 p. m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m (in Memorial Garden).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. (in Memorial Garden).
•St. Patrick's Day Story Walk and Take & Make.
