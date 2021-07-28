There will be a Korean Culture program presented at the Commerce Public Library on August 17 at 5 p.m. The presenter will discuss traditional sports and games.
The library will continue to host monthly Korean Programs, and these will be scheduled every third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Library Manager, Angel Abounader invites the community to "come learn and be sure to also check out our new Korean collection while you're here."
Beginning in September the Commerce Library will be holding a new program for children from ages 8 to 12, The Storybook Art Club. The club will meet at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Sign-ups are required to help ensure there will be adequate supplies for all students. Call the library at 706-335-5946 or stop by to sign-up.
Teen programming will continue into the school year with a weekly Smash Bros meeting, monthly anime movie club and young adult book club.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: J.H. Gelernter's "Hold Fast," Eric Redman's "Bones of Hilo," Lia Williams' "Seven Days in June," Kelly Rimmer's "The Warsaw Orphan," Emily Henry's "People We Meet On Vacation," Phoebe Wynne's "Madam," Ashley Audrain's "The Push" and Natsuko Inamura's "The Woman in the Purple Skirt" translated from Japanese by Lucy North. Three more adult fiction include: Brian Staveley's "The Empire's Ruin," "Yoga Pant Nation" by Laurie Gelman and "A Cup of Silver Linings" by Karen Hawkins.
Also recently arrived are five reprinted copies of classic Georgette Heyer novels. Heyer began writing in the 1930s and is credited with being responsible for starting a new genre - historical romance fiction. According to one reviewer: "Her stories are meticulously researched for the time period and include engaging humor." Since these are reprints, look for Heyer's novels in the regular adult fiction section rather than with the new books.
"Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of the Revolutionary War, 1778-1781" by John Ferling, "America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy, Jr." by Steven M. Gillon and "The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" by Judy Batalion are all new in nonfiction. Other new nonfiction include: "The Best Natural Cures Using Essential Oils," "The Herbal Kitchen" and "Renters' Rights." Also just in are "Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast" by William Rawlings, and "Essentially Lily: A Guide to Colorful Entertaining" by Lily Pulitzer.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4:00 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. (ages 11-18)
•Thursday, Anime Movie, 4:30 p.m., (ages 11-18)
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
