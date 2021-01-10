Due to Covid concerns, the Commerce Public Library's next Korean Culture Program will be a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, January 19, at 2 pm. Those interested are encouraged to email aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
"By having a Zoom meeting, the library is hopeful to draw interests from those working and school-age children who are studying from home," states Angel Abounader, public library manager. "This month's topic will be top places to visit in Seoul, South Korea. Be sure to come with your questions."
SNOW PROGRAM
Ms. Tami welcomes families to log in for an interactive "Snow" program for all ages on Monday, Jan 18, at 5 p.m.
"Make paper snowflakes together, listen to read-aloud stories and share a puppet reader's theater via Zoom," Abounader states. "You may email Ms. Tami for the Zoom link at tmcclung@prlib.org or sign up at the library and Ms. Tami will send the link to you."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Jerry Jenkins' "Dead Sea Rising," Thomas Perry's "Eddie's Boy," Jeff Vandermeer's "Ambergris," Jasmine Aimaq's "The Opium Prince," Kia Abdullah's "Take It Back," Bernard Cornwell's "War Lord" and Tracie Peterson's "Endless Mercy."
"Amberbris" is a one volume reissue of a cult classic while "Take It Back" is a legal thriller.
New nonfiction include: "Subversive: Christ, Culture, and the Shocking Dorothy R. Sayers" by Crystal Downing; "We Gather Together: A Nation Divided a President in Turmoil" and a "Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace" by Denise Kiernan and "Wedding Hacks" by Maddie Eisenhart.
"There are numerous new picture books for the youngest readers, as well as so many new board books that new shelves are being considered," Abounader said. "There are also two interesting titles for older children: 'Fairy Tales of Fearless Girls' and 'Bold Tales of Brave Hearted Boys,' both by Susannah McFarlane. ' City:A Story of Roman Planning and Construction' by David Macaulay and 'Let's Get Tiny' by Chris Ferrie, which actually attempts to explain some about quantum physics, might be interesting to some patrons."
PROGRAMS
Programming in the Memorial Garden (weather permitting) includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 .a.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m., January 15
•Tuesday, Korean Culture: Touring Seoul, 2 p.m., Zoom Meeting, January 19
