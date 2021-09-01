The city of Nicholson will host a Labor Day Festival on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be an auction, food, crafts and fireworks to conclude the festivities. There will also be live music by Whisper Whitlock.
The event will be held at East Jackson Park, located at 247 Lakeview Drive, Nicholson.
