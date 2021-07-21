The Langford families will meet again in August after being unable during the 2020 COVID pandemic.
The James Newton “Jim” Langford descendants will meet Sunday, August 1, at Holly Springs Methodist Fellowship Hall, Pendergrass. This will be their 98th reunion. This ancestor is buried in the church graveyard. For more information contact Guy Dean Benson at guybenson@aol.com
The Alexander T. “Bud” Langford descendants will meet Sunday, August 29, at the Snare Farm Pavilion, Gillsville. This will be their 102nd reunion. They had their 101st reunion on the Internet last August. This ancestor is buried at Lebanon Methodist graveyard in Gillsville. For more information, contact Joanne LaCourse at joannelacourse@gmail.com.
