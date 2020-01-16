Beth Laughinghouse, Main Street Director for Jefferson, has been elected to serve on the board of the Georgia Downtown Association (GDA) for 2020.
Laughinghouse has been an active member of GDA for many years. The membership elected Laughinghouse based on her track record of support for the association and wealth of knowledge in the downtown development field.
With a membership of more than 150 downtown professionals, the Georgia Downtown Association (GDA) is a non-profit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia's traditional downtowns.
Through advocacy, education and marketing, GDA works to focus the public's attention on the value of downtown. GDA is an independent association that supports both public and private sector efforts targeted at enhancing Georgia's downtowns.
