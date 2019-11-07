The Commerce Public Library’s Lego Club was held in October where kids were encouraged to add a fall element to their creations. On Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. (fourth Saturday of each month), kids will be challenged to put their creative spin on Thanksgiving-themed turkeys, pumpkins, scarecrows, etc. Lego Club is for children ages five and up, but those younger than five may attend with close parent supervision. “There are Duplo Blocks available for the youngest attendees,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
The Commerce library is participating in the inaugural reading program with Monster Jam and Supercross. Call the library at 706-335-5946 or check at the desk for more information. Receive one free ticket per child reading five books.
Staff member Natalie Thompson will be leading a seasonal craft at Bee Creative on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Children and adults are both welcome to come and create an Autumn leaf candle holder.
“Whether planning to display it on a mantle or gifting it to a loved one, the way candlelight shines through the leaves is sure to make a home feel like fall,” leaders state.
Families looking for a fun, family activity over Thanksgiving break, reptile enthusiast, Andy Howington, will have snakes on display at the library on Monday, Nov. 25 from 10-3 p.m. This will be an interactive experience for children and adults to learn the difference between venomous and nonvenomous snakes and general reptile information.
Registration is continuing for a three-week advanced computer class. The first of three Monday night classes is on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Sign up by calling the library at 706-335-5946 or stop by the circulation desk.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Lee Child's “Blue Moon,” Clive Cussler's “Final Option,” Lisa Black's “Let Justice Descend,” Diana Palmer's “Lisa Jewell's Family Upstairs,” Marissa Meyer's “Supernova, the Conclusion to the Renegades Trilogy,” and Tom Brokaw's “Fall Of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate and Michale Spradlin's "Jack Montgomery's World War II: Gallantry at Anzio.”
Children's programs coming to the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m., Bee Creative
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
