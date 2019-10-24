Dear Editor,
My name is Margaret Holifield, and I am doing a program for the Jackson County Historical Society next month on the Jackson County Paupers Farm.
I would love to find pictures of the farm or any information from county residents concerning it, but so far, I have not come across any pictures of the farm in the Old Courthouse archives.
Would it be possible to have some kind of request posted in the paper to see if anyone might come forward with information or pictures I could use in my presentation? My phone # is 706-652-3443; email-bauget@windstream.net.
Thanks,
Margaret Holifield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.