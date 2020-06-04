Scripture is clear. We should serve others, and Jesus is the greatest example of service to mankind. Mark 10:45 says, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
When we turn to Scripture we can see the actions of our Lord and those deeds speak volumes. As Jesus combed the countryside, we saw the way he worked in the crowds.
In Matthew 8, we read of a young man who ran to Jesus and bowed at his feet. The leper says, “I know you can heal me Lord and make me clean.” Jesus agreed. “I am willing.” What specifically caught my eye in this Scripture is that Jesus didn’t shun the man because of his sickness or his sin. It is the same with us. No matter what sins we have committed, they are not too big for God. When we confess our sins, He is faithful and just forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. The Lord knew his place on earth was to minister to all. He didn’t look at a person’s skin, nor did he check the socioeconomic status. He knew he was on earth to point them to the Lord. We were all created by Almighty God. Let us look to him with faith and He will make all of us whole.
I cannot imagine walking in this world without the ability to watch a sun set over the ocean, and I find it incomprehensible to go throughout my days without my sight. In Matthew 9 we read how Jesus gave sight to two blind man. In verse 27 he heard the men behind him shouting. “Son of David, have mercy on us!” Once they arrived in the house where Jesus was staying he asked them a question. “Do you believe I can make you see?” They replied, “Yes, Lord.” He touched their eyes and said, “Because of your faith, it will happen.” Then their eyes were opened and they could see.
Then let us not forget about a widow’s cry for her son in Luke 7.Jesus entered into a village and he saw a funeral procession. It was a memorial for a widow’s only son. Verse 13 tells us that when the Lord saw her, his heart overflowed with compassion. He walked over to the coffin and said. “Young man. I tell you to get up!” The dead boy sat up and began to talk.
Jesus came to earth to serve rather than be serve. He walked along the earth and helped people in so many different ways. He touched the lepers even when people thought they were unlovable. He gave sight to blind people and that opened up a whole new world for them. So it we are in physical blindness or spiritual blindness, He can change all of our lives. Finally, he reunited a widow woman and her son. He is a God of restoration, and the prayer of faith will move the hand of God to put families back together.
Today my prayer is that no matter what is going on in our lives today, will with trust that He is the answer. He is still about the Father’s business and it is his desire to seek and to serve all mankind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.