“Jesus. Jesus. Jesus.” The mere mention of our Savior’s name will change my day. I get totally wrapped up in the decisions and duties and it can stress me out! When this happens I know I need to switch gears, and focus on the name of Jesus.
The name of Jesus bring salvation. Acts 2:38 says, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus for the forgiveness of your sins.” It’s so easy to get entangled in the world, but the Lord wants us to walk with him on earth and in heaven.
The name of Jesus is eternal. Revelations 1:8 says, “I am the Alpha and Omega, says the Lord God, who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.” It’s wonderful to know that He was here before us; He made a way for us, and He will walk with us through storms and valleys. He is not going to leave us or forsake us. At times our family cannot be there for us. At times our friends have other obligations, but may we always remember to call on the name of Jesus.
In the name of Jesus there is healing. In Acts 3 Peter and John were about to enter the temple when the lame beggar asked them for money. In verse 6 Peter says, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus of Nazareth, walk.” Peter took him by the hand and instantly the man’s feet and ankles became strong. The lame beggar did more than walk that day. Verse 8 says, “He went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping, and praising God.”
Prayers are answered in the name of Jesus. John 14:13-14 says that whatsoever we ask in the name of Jesus will be done, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. Does this mean that every prayer we pray will be answered? At times the Lord says yes, and at other times He says wait, but what about the times it seems He doesn’t answer our prayer. He has a plan for our lives, a perfect plan. When we pray outside of the will of God, He loves us enough to say no, but He doesn’t leave us empty handed. God has things in mind for us that we can’t even imagine. He’s a God who will amaze us; just continue to call on the name of Jesus and believe on the name of Jesus for every single thing.
My prayer is that we will begin to call on Jesus in prayer and in praise. Almighty God gave Him the name above all names, and we are important to Him. He hears us when we pray the prayer of faith for salvation; He forgives us when we repent of our sins; He will be with us forever, and He wants us to trust Him to answer all of our prayers in the name of Jesus.
