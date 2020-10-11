Libby is back at the Jefferson Public Library to meet e-book and e-audio book needs of patrons.
"Libby is easy to use, just download the app, search for Piedmont Regional, then choose the “Georgia Download Destination” and input your library card number," Elizabeth Jones states. "Now you can browse, read and listen to thousands of e-books! If you need assistance, please call 706-367-8012."
The library hours continue to be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. curbside only.
"Please call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours," Jones states. "The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in. We offer printing, copying, faxing, and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services we provide log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012."
BOOK SALE
The large print book sale is still going on. Large print books are $1, cash or check.
BEAN STACK
"Be sure to try our new challenge on Bean Stack," Jones states. "1,000 books before kindergarten is a nationwide program designed to help parents and/or caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1,000 books (and yes you can repeat books!) before your child begins kindergarten."
Go to prlib.beanstack.org to get started.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library includes the following: Donna, Andrews’ “The Falcon Always Wings Twice," James Lee Burke’s “A Private Cathedral," Meg Cabot’s “No Offense," Megan Collins’ “Behind the Red Door," Emma Donoghue’s “The Pull of Stars," Elena Ferrante’s “The Lying Life of Adults," Vince Flynn’s “Total Power," Ken Follett’s The Evening and the Morning," Robert Galbraith’s “Troubled Blood," Megan Goldin’s “The Night Swim," Sophie Hannah’s “The Killings at Kingfisher," Carl Hiaasen’s “Squeeze Me," Iris Johansen’s “Chaos," Christina Kline’s “The Exiles," Fern Michaels’ “Bitter Pill," Christopher Paolini’s “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars," Robert Parker’s “Fool’s Paradise," T. Jefferson Parker’s “Then She Vanished," Brad Parks’ “Interference," James Patterson’s “The Midwife Murders," Louise Penny’s “All The Devils Are Here," J D Robb’s “Shadows in Death," Richard Russo’s “Chances Are," Riley Sager’s “Home Before Dark," Karin Slaughter’s “The Silent Wife,” Wilbur Smith’s “Call of the Raven,” Danielle Steel’s “Royal,” S J Watson’s “Final Cut” and Stuart Woods’ “Choppy Water.”
