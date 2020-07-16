Library books returned to the Commerce Public Library are "quarantined" for three days before being available again for check out.
The ALA (American Library Association) had a study done to test how long the COVID-19 virus remains on normal library materials such as books, videos and audio books, leaders report. The results show that no virus remains after three days so all circulating materials in the Piedmont Regional System are quarantined for three days before once again being available for checkout. Fines will not accumulate during this three-day quarantine.
The Commerce Public Library is now open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
Now that the library is are open on Saturdays, wate night porch pick-up is no longer offered on Thursdays.
"However, if you require porch pick-up please call and we can arrange to bring your items outside so that you don't have to come into the library," leaders state. "Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so patrons are asked to restrict visits to 30 minutes. Computers are also available for use for 30 minutes per visit. Social distancing is required, and while masks are not required they are encouraged for safety."
GOOGLE PRIMER APP
Small business owners and entrepreneurs will want to mark their calendars for July 28 at 6:30 p.m. The library will be offering a free class on the Google Primer App designed for small businesses. Primer helps businesses develop a more accessible platform and effectively market themselves on-line. Look for the link to the meeting on our website and Facebook. If you would like a personal invitation to the link email aabounader@prlib.org. In addition, two attendees will have a chance to win a free Chromebook and the first 50 participants will receive additional prizes. This program is a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills program, in partnership with the American Library Association and Grow with Google.
There are book displays throughout the library highlighting children's books. The display by the front desk has books with popular themes, such as the beach and oceans, dinosaurs, space, and cats and dogs. Heading into the children's section is a display about crafts with medieval, pirate, and robot themes as well one on making musical instruments. On the circular display is a selection of fairy tales. Also of interest are a new series of shine a light books.
New adult fiction books now available include: James Patterson's "Cajun Justice," Ace Atkins' "Revelators," Debbie Macomber's "Walk Along The Beach," Terry Goodkind's "Into Darkness," Travis Taylor and Timothy Zahn's "Battle Luna," Catherine Coulter's "Labyrinth," Mary Kay Andrews' "Sunset Beach," Lisa Gardner's "When You See Me" and Rachel Hauck's "The 5th Avenue Story Society." Some of these are recent publications now available in Large Print.
New nonfiction include: "Voices from Chernobyl" by Svetlana Alexievich, "Indigenous People's History of the United States" by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, "Frederick Douglas Prophet of Freedom" by David W. Blight, "Talking to Strangers What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know" by Malcolm Gladwell and "Deep Creek Finding Hope in the High Country" by Pam Houston.
