September is Library Card Sign-up Month and Commerce Public Library manager Angel Abounader reminds everyone that library cards are free and encourages everyone to come by the library and get a card.
"A library card provides access to material in the library, as well as e-books, e-magazines and e-audio," she said. "The library also has many state partnerships available to library card holders, as well as resources found on-line. No one is too old or too young to get a library card. All that is needed is a picture i.d. with a mailing address or other piece of information with the address. Minors will need a parent or guardian to complete an application. It's easy and only takes a few minutes."
ADULT WRITING GROUP
The adult writers' group is once again meeting regularly at the Commerce Library. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. Hilda Hill, one of the writers, wants everyone to know "all are welcome."
"We are a friendly group who meet to support each other in composing memoirs and there is no need to read your personal efforts," she said. "Come see what it's all about."
PAINT AND CHAT
Looking ahead, there will be a Paint and Chat program held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons aged 18 and up are invited to paint on canvas while chatting with friends.
Library associate Sandra Cope will facilitate the program and advises "you can create your own artwork from images drawn on canvas." All supplies will be provided but call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a spot.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: James Patterson's "The Noise," James Lee Burke's "Another Kind of Eden," Douglas Preston's "Bloodless," Danielle Steel's "Complications," Robin Cook's "Viral," Laurel Hamilton's "Terrible Fall of Angels," Matt Bell's "Appleseed," Caitlin Wahrer's "The Damage," Victor Justin's "Heatwave," Trent Dalton's "All Our Simmering Skies," Matthew Norman's "All Together Now," Paul Neilan's "The Hollywood Spiral" and Kelly McClorey's "Nobody, Somebody, Anybody."
"Some of these are well-known authors, but others are new to Commerce," Abounader said. "Bell's novel is said to be mythical science fiction with an ecological warning. Neilan's story is also science fiction but is reviewed as darkly comic."
She adds, "The library's Korean Culture collection is growing. Thanks to last year's monetary donation from SK Battery America the library is busy creating a collection of books that represent Korean life, food, travel, language, history, K-POP, popular authors and illustrators and more. The collection is currently located next to the New Releases."
There will be another Korean Game Night Tuesday, September 21. Children and families are encouraged to attend.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Writer's Group, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
