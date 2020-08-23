The honorary chair of the Commerce Public Library card's September sign-up month is DC's Wonder Woman. She was chosen to champion the super-power of a library card.
The Commerce Public Library is a member of PINES, the Georgia library network that gives access to over 11 million library materials across more than 300 public libraries. This means that Commerce patrons have access to all those materials. When visiting the library a PINES library card allows patrons to check out books, DVDs, audio books, and park and museum passes at participating venues.
A library card also gives access to a multitude of online resources that are not available to the general public without a library card. Free online language learning and resources for test preparation are offered for tests such as the GED, SAT, ACT, as well as professional licenses. Ebooks and audiobooks for all ages are also available.
Library manager Angel Abounader emphasizes that these resources are available "for free."
"And that’s just the beginning," she adds. "See the Commerce Library's webpage at prlib.org for other resources. The Georgia Libraries for Accessible Statewide Services (GLASS) delivers free library services for individuals who are unable to read standard print due to a visual or physical disability. Stop by the library, or call at 706-335-5946, for more information on this program."
The library's website also offers information on an upcoming virtual Medicare Q&A on September 17. This event will be on-line only due to Covid restriction, but just in time for open enrollment.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction titles includes: Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half," Stephen p. Kiernan's "Universe of Two," Sandra Byrd's "The Secret Keeper," Mary Balogh's "Someone to Romance," Jojo Moyes' "The Giver of Stars," Meg Cabot's "No Offense," M.L. Huie's "Spitfire," Thomas Perry's "A Small Town" and Sarah J. Maas' "Kingdom of Ash."
New nonfiction includes: "Starvation Heights" by Gregg Olsen, "White Cargo" by Don Jordan and Michael Walsh, "City on Fire" by Antony Dapiran about the fight for Hong Kong, "1968 The Year That Rocked the World" by Mark Kurlansky and "Dog Company" by Lynn Vincent and Captain Roger T. Hill.
Olsen's book is described as "an account of real-life villainry that outdoes anything a novelist might concoct."
"White Cargo" is the forgotten story of thousands of Britons who lived and died in bondage in Britain's American colonies in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, while "Dog Company" is the true story of American soldiers abandoned by their high command.
Younger readers might be interested in three new Origami Yoda books: "Darth Paper Strikes Back," "Emperor Pickletine Rides the Bus" and "Princess Labelmaker to the Rescue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.