Laura Gentle, Jefferson Public Library director, spoke at last week’s Jefferson Rotary Club luncheon. “She firmly dispelled any notion that people no longer read hardback or paperback books,” leaders state. She was the guest of Rotarian Bernado Sotelo and was welcomed by club vice president Les Crane.
Her talk resulted in numerous questions, an indication of high interest in the topic, Rotary vice-president, Crane, indicated. In the Jefferson library alone, circulation in fiscal year 2019 was 153,384, including 91,132 juvenile and young adult media.
The local library is part of the Piedmont Library System, which also is headquartered in Jefferson. Other public libraries in Jackson County are in Commerce, Braselton, Talmo and Nicholson. The Commerce Library had total circulation of 59,700 in 2019, including 27,926 juvenile and young adult media.
Jefferson’s library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Director Gentle had a book donated by the club to the Jefferson library in her honor.
