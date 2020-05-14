Lindsay’s Legacy Youth Mentoring, Inc. has announced the first college scholarships granted through the non-profit’s scholarship fund.
Eligible students are those who are active participants of the Legacy Youth Mentoring program, complete the application process, and interview with the scholarship committee for potential selection.
This year the Lindsay’s Legacy Scholarship Fund was able to grant three $1,000 scholarships to the following high school graduates: Maritza Tovar, East Jackson Comprehensive High School; Braeden Lee Zeigler-Stallings, Jackson County Comprehensive High School; and Jose Garcia, Jefferson High School.
TOVAR
Tovar grew up in Jackson County Schools, meeting her mentor, Jan Weinburg, while she was in fifth grade at South Jackson Elementary. Having a mentor has impacted her life in many ways, and she states she doesn’t know where she would be without her. They will continue their friendship as Tovar plans to attend Kennesaw State University to study Criminal Justice. Maritza dreams of making a difference in the world. She states, “I don’t care about fame or money, but I hope to make a difference in someone’s life because this world needs people to change it for the better, and I dream of being one of those people.
ZEIGLER-STALLINGS
Braeden Zeigler-Stallings was born in Georgia, lived out of state, and moved back to Georgia in 2015, where he attended West Jackson Middle School. His greatest accomplishment at WJMS was when he entered his electric motor project in the Regional Science Fair and won first place in Engineering Mechanics. He advanced to the State Georgia Science and Engineering Fair, where he earned 2nd Honors, the Inspiring Excellence Award, the Naval Science Award in the Junior Division and the Pinnacle Award for the Junior Division, the highest award given in each division.
Eighth grade was a turning point in Braeden’s life when he met Bill Fokes, his Legacy Youth Mentor. The relationship with his mentor provided Braeden a solid foundation and friendship that continued through Braeden’s high school years. Without inspiring people like Mr. Fokes, Dr. Shannon Lawrence, his AG teacher and Work-Based Learning Advisor, and other exceptional teachers, counselors, and school staff, Braeden states that he definitely would not be where he is today. Braeden learned early in life how to do things with his hands, such as automotive mechanics and welding. He hopes to one day earn his pilot’s license. After he graduates, he plans to enter Lanier Tech to pursue the career of his dreams, becoming a certified welder in several areas of welding and plans to open his own welding business.
GARCIA
Jose Garcia moved to Jefferson in middle school, where he met his mentor, Luis Carreno, in seventh grade. Jose states that Luis was a person he could talk to who would encourage him. “Luis helped me to adapt to a new culture, advised me to keep pushing forward with my education so I could achieve my goals.” Jose played soccer and ran cross country at Jefferson High School. He plans to attend Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas where he will attend college to become a certified welder.
