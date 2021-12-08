The Jefferson Lions Club offers free vision screenings for schools, preschools and other organizations with children 2-13 year old.
Recently, the 1,000th student was screened by the Club during a screening at East Jackson Elementary. Students in third grade, kindergarten and Pre-K have been screened.
"The purpose of the screening is to support screenings already being conducted by schools," states Lions Club member Jim Smith. "An additional goal is to reach even younger children, resulting in them getting help from an eye care professional when problems are detected."
