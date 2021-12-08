EYE SCREENING

Jefferson Lions Clubs members, Jim Smith (left) and Edna Briggs (right) are shown doing an eye screening on a local child.The Lions Club offers free eye screenings for area children ages 2-13.

The Jefferson Lions Club offers free vision screenings for schools, preschools and other organizations with children 2-13 year old.

Recently, the 1,000th student was screened by the Club during a screening at East Jackson Elementary. Students in third grade, kindergarten and Pre-K have been screened.

"The purpose of the screening is to support screenings already being conducted by schools," states Lions Club member Jim Smith. "An additional goal is to reach even younger children, resulting in them getting help from an eye care professional when problems are detected."

