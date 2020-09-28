Children can travel the world without leaving home with Lisa Manzione’s Harry and Bella children’s book series now being featured through the Nicholson Public Library. Bella and Harry are Chihuahuas who explore exciting cities around the world.
Each week on the Nicholson Library Facebook page, "Lady Sherri" will read a different book and make a craft.
Make and Take craft packs can be picked up at the library, included in the craft pack is a pretend passport book and a stamp for each country the children virtually visit. Everyone who posts their finished crafts for each country on our Facebook page, will be entered into a prize drawing for Bella and Harry plushies, and a Bella and Harry Let’s Visit Paris! Book. Participants must post your finished craft for each country to be eligible for the prize drawing.
Children are encouraged to remember to check the library Facebook page for Spanish Story Time and Story Time from a Community Leader.
BANNED BOOK WEEK
September 28th through October 3rd is Banned or Challenged Book Week. Every year, the library spotlights books that have been challenged or banned due to content. This week brings awareness to everyone that it is vital to have materials that provide different viewpoints for everyone to read and watch. Stop by the library and check out one of the books that have been challenged.
PASSPORT
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
NEW HOURS
The library hours will change starting Oct. 5. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http: Nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
