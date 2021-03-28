The Little Country Church, located at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce, will have parking lot 'SON'rise service on Sunday, April 4, beginning at 8 a.m.
"All are invited to join us," church leaders state.
For more information, contact Pastor Swayne Cochran at 706-677-2839.
