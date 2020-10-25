A program is planned at the Jefferson Public Library with a live story time and Halloween crafts.
"Get the Halloween spirit with a live Facebook Halloween storytime with Kasey," Elizabeth Jones states. "Join us on Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m., at fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary for all to enjoy."
Jones adds, new fun is being added to the website. Do you need some creative activities? Log on to Jefferson.prlib.org and click on Fun and Games. Choose from a variety of printable coloring sheets and bookmarks. Plus, we recently added Halloween crafts to keep you and your family entertained."
BOOK SALE
The library also has a book sale.
"Everything must go," Jones said. "Fill a bag for $1 book sale. Now until the end of the month, cash or check."
E-BOOKS
The library has returned to using "Libby" to meet e-book and e-audio book needs.
"Libby is easy to use," Jones states. "Just download the app, search for Piedmont Regional, then choose the Georgia Download Destination and input your library card number. Now you can browse, read and listen to thousands of e-books. If you need assistance, please call 706-367-8012."
The library hours continue to be, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, curbside only hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours. The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in.
The library offers printing, copying, faxing, and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
BEAN STACK
The library continues to offer a new challenge on Bean Stack. 1,000 books before kindergarten is a nationwide program designed to help parents and/or caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1,000 books (and yes you can repeat books) before your child begins kindergarten. Go to prlib.beanstack.org to get started.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library include: Fredrik Backman’s “Anxious People,” Rhys Bowen’s “The Last Mrs. Summers,” Caroline Cooney’s “Before She Was Helen," Fiona Davis’ “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” J. P. Delaney’s “Playing Nice,” Jude Deveraux’s “Chance of a Lifetime,” Jennie Fields’ “Atomic Love,” Heather Graham’s “Dreaming Death,” Yaa Gyasi’s "Transcendent Kingdom," Beverly Lewis’ “The Stone Wall,” Mike Lupica’s “Robert B Parker’s Fool’s Paradise,” David Mitchell’s “Utopia Avenue,” James Patterson’s “Coast to Coast Murders,” Anne Perry’s “A Question of Betrayal,” Jodi Picoult’s “The Book of Two Ways,” Amy Poeppel’s “Musical Chairs,” Marilynne Robinson’s “Jack”, Riley Sager “Home Before Dark,” Nicholas Sparks’ “The Return,” Courtney J. Sullivan’s “Friends and Strangers,” Wendy Walker’s “Don’t Look For Me,” Ruth Ware’s “One by One” and Susan Wiggs’ “The Lost and Found Bookshop.”
