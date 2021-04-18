The Friends and Family Love of Llamas Club, previously the Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas group, recently attended the Southern States Llama Association Hillbilly Hoedown Llama and Alpaca Show.
The show was held at the Georgia National Fairground in Perry. Judges were Mike Haumschild from Ohio and Anna Reese from Texas.
The weekend began with a Friday evening costume contest, themed Dr. Suess. Rachael Gilley dressed both herself and her llama as the Cat in the Hat, complete with a fishbowl of plastic fish riding on the back of the llama, Shemar.
Karianna Cashin dressed as Cindy Lou Who, and her llama, Flash, dressed up as the Grinch.
Karley Apel and her llama, Turbo, both dressed as star-bellied Sneeches.
Isabelle Olliff, Lily Howell, and their llamas, Pongo and Chama, dressed all together as One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.
Following the costume contest was Ground Driving, in which the person walks behind the llama as they steer it in front to follow directions as if driving a cart. Jackie Ellett and Kittyhawk competed in the Adult Division of the Ground Driving Class and took first place. Rachael Gilley and Shemar completed in the Youth Division of the Ground Driving Class and took first place.
On Saturday, both adults and youth club members participated in Performance Class events, which involved the handlers and llamas completing three 10-station obstacle courses. Performance classes include Pack, Obstacle and Public Relations. Sunday’s competition allowed the handlers to show their skills in the Showmanship class and show the confirmation and fiber quality in the Halter classes.
Those who attended said some of the best things about the weekend were spending time with other members of the llama community and having fun with people who loved being there. Karley Apel enjoyed her first time showing more than one llama. Karianna Cashin enjoyed the relaxing fun atmosphere and hanging out with friends. Tab Gilley was excited about breeding Malia, the llama during the weekend. Lily Howell enjoyed spending time with her animals, as well as getting the opportunity to show other people’s animals.
RESULTS
Placements for each event, handler and llama:
•Karley Apel with “Turrbo"
Costume - 3rd, 3rd
Junior Youth Pack - 3rd, 3rd
Junior Youth PR - 3rd, 4th
Junior Youth Showmanship- 3rd, 3rd
Halter - 1st, 1st, Grand Reserve, Grand Champion
•Melissa Apel with “Belle of the Ball”
Halter - 1st, 1st
•Karianna Cashin with “Ruffino has Arrived”
Alpaca Novice Pack 3rd, 3rd
Alpaca Novice Obstacle 3rd, 3rd
Alpaca Youth PR 3rd, 3rd
Alpaca Non-Breeder 3rd, 3rd
•Karianna Cashin with “S’More Flash than You”
Costume, 4th, 4th
Junior Youth Pack 4th, 4th
Junior Youth Obstacle 3rd, 3rd
Junior Youth PR 3rd, 3rd
Adult Working Non-Breeder 4th
•Jackie Ellett with “Kittyhawk”
Adult Ground Driving - 1st, 1st
Adult Showmanship - 3rd, 3rd
•Rachael Gilley with “Shemar”
Youth pleasure driving - 1st, 1st
Youth obstacle driving - 1st, 1st
Costume - 1st, 1st
Junior Youth Pack - 1st, 1st
Junior Youth Obstacle - 1st, 1st
Junior Youth PR - 1st, 1st
Junior Youth Performance - Reserve Champion, Grand Champion
Junior Youth Showmanship - 1st, 2nd
•Lily Howell with “Chama Llama Ding Dong”
Costume, 2nd, 2nd
Intermediate Youth Pack- 1st, 2nd
Intermediate Youth Obstacle- 1st, 1st
Intermediate Youth PR- 2nd, 2nd
Intermediate Performance Grand Champion, Grand Champion
•Lily Howell with “Hondo”
Male 2-year old Silky Halter Class- 1st place, 1st place, Grand Champion Silky Male Division
•Isabelle Olliff with “Pongo the Magnificent”
Costume, 2nd, 2nd
Novice PR - 5th
•Isabelle Olliff with “Zaccheo”
Senior Youth Pack - 4th
Senior Youth Obstacle - 4th
Senior Youth PR - 4th
Senior Youth Showmanship - 3rd, 4th
Adult Non-breeder - 3rd
