Foxfire Woods and Farms kicked off the Nicholson Public Library’s “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program.
"The children learned about goats, bunnies, chickens and honey bees from Ms. Terri and her talented staff," says Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “The program is a great way for the children to reconnect with nature."
POP UP LIBRARY
The Pop Up Rolling Library (PuRL) also recently visited the library.
"PuRL’s visit to the library was a success," O’Keeffe said.
Patrons were able to see the rolling library and check out books. Each child received a PuRL goodie bag in honor of the pop up library's first birthday.
"Thank you, Piedmont Regional Library System, for having PURL visit Nicholson," O'Keeffe said.
SUMMER READING
Registration for the Summer Reading Program has begun. Points are earned June 1st through July 17th.
"You can go online to register on prlib.org, go to summer reading for Beanstack or visit the library and we can sign you up," O'Keeffe said.
Nicholson Summer Reading Programs will be held on Mondays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28 with an Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri at 11:30 a.m. Children will be hear stories and do a craft.
On Thursday, June 10, Ranger Maggie Hunt will give lessons on bats at 10:30 a.m.
On Thursday, June 17, there will be Paint & Take at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, call the library to reserve a spot for your child.
On Thursday, June 24, there will be Snakes Alive program with Smithgall Woods at 10:30 a.m.
SEAMLESS SUMMER FEEDING
Seamless Summer Feeding returns to the Nicholson Public Library beginning Tuesday, June 1. The food bus will be at the library Monday through Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meal packages will include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package will be offered on Thursdays.
There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
"Thank you, Dr. Debra Morris and staff, for this wonderful program," O'Keefe said.
DONATE ANIMAL CARE ITEMS
Help us make an impact in our community by donating much needed animal care items for MOAS through July 31. A complete list of needed items is available on the library Facebook page and at the library.
SPANISH STORY TIME
Practice your Spanish with Ms. Irma on Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time, monthly on the library Facebook page.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning at a nominal charge. Cash only is accepted.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
