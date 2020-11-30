The Tumbling Waters Society of Jackson County will be hosting their first annual Christmas Tour of Homes. This inaugural event will be held on Sunday, December 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature historic homes in Jefferson.
As a way to support their restoration efforts in the Historic Village at Hurricane Shoals, the TWS members will host the tour annually in a different area of Jackson County.
The homes featured in the 2020 tour will be:
•The Stovall House, 706 Highway 82.
•Former Methodist Parsonage, 91 Martin Street.
•The Magnolia House, 129 Washington Street.
•206 Elm Street.
Also as part of the tour the public will have an opportunity to visit the recently completed Historic Jackson County Courthouse.
Prices for tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Seniors (65 years of age or older). Tickets are available for purchase at the Crawford Long Museum in Jefferson and Berkshire Hathaway GA Properties in Hoschton. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the tour at each of the tour locations. Payment for tickets is cash or check only.
For more information visit www.hurricaneshoalspark.org/tumling-waters or call 404-217-9792.
