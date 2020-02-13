Jim Scott, president, Jackson County Community Outreach, announced that Joel Logan, Jackson County GIS manager, was the guest speaker at the JCCO's Tuesday, February 4, Membership Meeting.
Logan briefed the members on the specific details of the U.S. 2020 Census and the benefits to the growing County if we attain maximum participation.
Logan stated, "that full citizen participation has an impact on the amount of Federal funding allocated to Jackson County."
This funding is based on a factor of $2,253 per person counted. He involved the members in some short questions and answers to stress his talking points and distributed the standard 2020 Census information folders to each attendee. Logan requested that we use our community outreach platform to spread the word of the extreme importance of the 2020 Census with its March 12-20 mailing date to receive an invitation.
“We appreciate his visit because information inspires motivation and we will assist in spreading the word in our community,” stated Jim Scott, JCCO president.
JCCO members in attendance, were the Rev. B. H. Bailey, treasurer; the Rev. Russell Jackson, faith-based advisor; Anita B. Jackson, secretary, VP-ops Gene Gilliam, Charlotte Johnson, Alice Rucker, Jeffrey Damons, Dulce Gerber, Melody Herrington and president Jim Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.