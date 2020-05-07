The Jackson County Love of Llamas group participated in the annual Southern States Llama Association Educational Conference, which was a weekend-long event held at the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena.
The festivities concluded as the attendees accompanied their llamas on a hike and PLTA Pack Trial Challenge around Crow’s Lake in Jefferson.
SSLA Conference Committee Chairman, Kim Kyst of Jackson County said: “Without each and everyone’s support the conference wouldn’t have been as successful as it was.”
AWARDS
Awards Results are as follows:
•Adult Showmanship: Champion, Lauren Wright; Reserve, Elizabeth Ingram; third, Vickie Sundberg; fourth, Vern Wright; and fifth, Dawn Shaver.
•Senior Youth Showmanship: Champion, Megan Gilley; Reserve, Bailey Jones; and third, Isabelle Olliff.
•IntermediateYouth Showmanship: Champion, Holly Werhheiser; Reserve, Maggie Jordan; third, Malary Anna Williams; fourth, Lilly Howell; fifth, Benjamin McCloughan; and fifth, Molly McMinn.
•Junior Youth Showmanship: Champion, Dylan Shaver; Reserve, Rachael Gilley; third, Olivia Ascenzo; fourth, Madison Gascot; and fifth, Kamryn Gascot.
•Senior Youth Performance: Champion, Megan Gilley; Reserve, Bailey Jones; and third, Isabelle Olliff.
•Intermediate Youth Performance: Champion, Malary Anna Williams; Reserve, Maggie Jordan; third, Holly Werhheiser; fourth, Benjamin McCloughan; and fifth, Molly McMinn.
•Junior Youth Performance: Champion, Dylan Shaver; Reserve, Rachael Gilley; third, Olivia Ascenzo; fourth, Kamryn Gascot; and fifth, Gabby Ascenzo.
•Ambassador Awards: Dylan Shaver, Rachael Gilley, Olivia Ascenzo, Gabby Ascenzo, Maggie Jordan and Malary Anna Williams.
SEMINARS
The conference offered a variety of vendors and educational seminars.
Noted Camelid veterinarians shared their knowledge on topics including: Cria Care, Dr. Brittany Lister; Camelid First Aid, Dr. Lisa Williamson; Camelid Teeth, Dr. Micheal Lowder; Holistic Care, Dr. Kimberly Parker-Royer; Reproductive Emergencies, Dr. Maria Ferrer; Integrative Medicine in Camelids, Dr. Jennifer Good; Preventative Care and Nutrition, Dr. Cheyenne Dingemans; as well as 35 years of Camelid Health, Dr. Micheal Zager.
Throughout the weekend, there were a number of other classes including: Identifying Fleece and Judging, Washing and Shearing, Desensitizing and Basic Training, Pasture Management and Nutrition, Show Pack vs Trial Pack and Ground Driving Training.
The annual awards banquet and dinner was held at the Livestock Arena. Ambassador Awards were given out to youth that have accumulated points by attending community events with their llama. The purpose of the points and awards are to educate the public, along with promoting the love and versatility of llamas.
Awards were given in showmanship and performance for the handler, as well as awards for the overall llama and alpaca according to their class which included halter and performance.
There was also a Silent Auction to benefit the SSLA Youth Scholarship Program.
