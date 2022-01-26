The Lunar New Year, the year of the Tiger, begins in February so plan to stop by the Commerce Public Library to read the new storywalk, library manager Angel Abounader states.
"Pick up a take-and-make to create at home as well," she says. "Patrons who missed the candy making program might be interested in checking the Commerce Library’s Facebook page for a how-to video with Mr. Steve, our volunteer. There are also free candy tool kits available at the library, while supplies last."
WRITER'S GROUP
The adult writer's group meets on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Many participants are writing memoirs and the group members provide "supportive and gentle critique." Visitors are always welcome.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Janet Dailey's "Santa's Sweetheart," Jessie Greengrass' "The High House," Shea Emshaw's "A History of Wild Places," Jilian Cantor's "Beautiful Little Fools," Celia Imrie's "Orphans of the Storm," Diana Gabaldon's "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," Jayne Ann Krentz' "Lightning in a Mirror," Kay Hooper's "Curse of Salem," Julia Kelly's "The Last Dance of the Debutante," Xochitl Gonzalez' "Olga Dies Dreaming," Julia Quinn's "The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton" and seven volumes of Maggie Miller's "Gulf Coast" novels.
New nonfiction once again cover numerous topics, including: "The New Codependency" by Melody Beattie, "My Dad's Funnier That Your Dad" by Kelly Conway, "Wings of Gold" by Beverly Weintraub, "The Sleep Fix" by Diane Macedo, "King of Crypto" by Jeff John Roberts, "Pictures" by J.R.R. Tolkien, the "17 Day Kickstart Diet" by Mike Moreno, and "E.R. Nurses" by James Patterson.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Tuesdays, Adult Writer, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m
•Thursdays, Teen Smash, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Fridays, Jan. 28, Baby and Me, 10:30 a.m.
