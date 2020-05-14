With local nursing homes closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, students at Graceful Gospel Dance Academy have spread sunshine to the residents through a Mailbox Ministry.
“GGDA is all about dance, but we are not only about dance,” owner Tammy Seagraves states. “Upon hearing of the isolation and loneliness that nursing home residents are experiencing due to being quarantined, our dancers sprang into action by flooding five local nursing homes with cards, crafts, and other kinds of sweet sunshine mail! Hill Haven Activities Director, Brandy Ward, reports that such small gifts are truly making a big difference by bringing smiles, joy, and love to nursing home residents and helping keep spirits lifted.”
GGDA's recital theme for this year, is "HALLELUJAH!"
“Psalm 150:6 says, "Let everything that has breath praise the Lord" and that is what we plan to do,” Seagraves said. “We are focused on praising the Lord, no matter the circumstances of life. Months ago when that recital theme was chosen, we had no way of knowing that circumstances in our state would soon include COVID-19 and quarantines. It is a timely message.”
During the initial week of closure, GGDA dance instructors met at the studio to create recital choreography videos for each class's recital dance. These videos were emailed to dancers to help them continue to perfect their recital dances while at home.
During the quarantine, GGDA offered free online dance classes to current students. Classes include ballet, jazz, tap, conditioning and contemporary styles of dance for a variety of ages and skill levels. They were taught by GGDA dance instructors.
“Our dancers were thrilled to see their teachers and dance friends and get to dance ‘together’ online...in a social-distanced sort of way, of course,” Seagraves said.
