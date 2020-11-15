The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is your "one stop entertainment venue for the family over the Thanksgiving holiday," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
"Stop and check out one of our great new reads or DVDs," O'Keefe states. "While visiting grab one or more of our make and take crafts for the children. We also have easy recipe cards if you are in a bind for a little something special for Thanksgiving dinner. Need some exercise after that delicious dinner? Check out a Georgia State Park and Historic Site Park Pass."
NEW BOOKS
A small sampling of our new books: "The Sentinel" by Lee Child, "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny, "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey and "In a Holidaze" by Christina Lauren.
Some of new DVDs are: "Killing Eve: Season 3," "Misbehaviour, Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season," "Vanished," "Fatima," "Cut Throat City", "Secret Garden" and "Friendsgiving."
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is continuing our “Reading Around the World in 80 Days” series with the traveling Chihuahua duo of Bella and Harry. The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the adventures of those two adorable pups as they learn about other countries, cities and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on our library Facebook page. Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library. Everyone who posts their finished crafts on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library’s Facebook page will be entered into a drawing to win Bella and Harry plushies, one of their books and a lapel pin.
Joining us for another story time is the amazing Ms. Irma. She reads stories virtually in our monthly Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol.
Each month, the library has a community leader who shares a themed book with viewers. If you would like to be a featured community reader, contact the Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
SANTA AT THE LIBRARY
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library on Tuesday December 8, from 6-8 p.m.
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Agency.
"We have trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services," O'Keefe states. "Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is open the following days and hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday November 26 – Saturday November 28.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
