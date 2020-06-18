A Commerce woman who has been sewing since she was in elementary school, and who taught hundreds of area students to sew during her time as a teacher, has put her hobby to good use in recent months making masks for essential workers and high school graduates.
Johnnie Blair, who is a retired Commerce High School family and consumer science teacher, said her mother taught her to sew when she was in elementary school and she has always enjoyed it.
“My mother’s skills and patience enabled me to have a hobby that is very enjoyable and practical, too,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve sewn apparel, home decor items and utility items such as laundry and garment bags; more recently I have enjoyed hand smocking children’s garments, quilting, and for the past 12 years, I have been a machine embroiderer.”
She began making cloth masks due to the critical shortage in hospitals and other health care facilities due to COVID-19.
“Never before have I been so thankful to have such a relaxing hobby in sewing,” she said. “It has kept me occupied while sheltering in place, but more importantly, it has filled a need for others and hopefully provided them with protection and safety during a difficult time. Since I sew and do machine embroidery, I always have on hand a stash of fabrics and notions and just felt that those items could be used to help others in a stressful time.”
The first 200 masks she made were donated to Piedmont Athens Regional. Since then, Mrs. Blair has made masks for individuals in the community and for several businesses, as well as for two high school graduations in the area because all of the graduates were required to wear them.
“I tried to keep up with the number I’ve made but lost track in hurrying to make them,” she said. “The total number of masks I’ve made so far is probably between 625 and 650.”
