Maranatha Baptist Church, 65 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson, will be having a yard sale Saturday, September 25, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Latest Jackson News
- Haints and Saints Historic Cemetery Tour coming in October
- Greer-Mizell plan March wedding
- Center Baptist Church homecoming planned Sept. 19
- Maranatha Baptist plans yard sale
- Book Vine to meet at Commerce library Sept. 17
- Hutchinson wins Nicholson library quilt give-away
- Jefferson Rotary Club names Students of the Month
- North Jackson Elementary students donate over 450 cereal boxes to families in need
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomas found not guilty on murder charges
- It’s Joro time in Jackson County
- Four more deaths reported in Jackson County
- Commerce to 'pause' growth for a while
- Bomb threat called in to Tanger Outlets stores
- Commerce man charged in home invasion incident
- Recent arrests around the county
- Man struck by a train in Jefferson
- Commerce to hold hearing on Ward 1 candidate challenge
- Arrests made across Jackson County
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.